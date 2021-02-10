Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) is Mirsky Financial Management CORP.’s 10th Largest Position

Mirsky Financial Management CORP. grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,303 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF makes up about 3.4% of Mirsky Financial Management CORP.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. owned approximately 0.63% of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF worth $6,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $37,378,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 50.4% in the third quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 830,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,505,000 after acquiring an additional 278,237 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 48.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 455,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,297,000 after acquiring an additional 149,247 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 283,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,770,000 after acquiring an additional 30,990 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 87.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,491,000 after acquiring an additional 116,871 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,120. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 1 year low of $28.30 and a 1 year high of $46.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.83.

