Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FMO) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.31

Shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FMO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.31 and traded as high as $8.50. Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $8.48, with a volume of 158,718 shares traded.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.67 and its 200 day moving average is $7.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 88,547 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 5,783 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $995,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 5,227 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new position in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $279,000.

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile (NYSE:FMO)

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Advisory Research, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating diversified gas infrastructure, midstream oil infrastructure, propane, oil and gas production, coal and marine transportation sectors.

