Fiduciary Counselling Inc. Acquires 482 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Fiduciary Counselling Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 482 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 5.7% of Fiduciary Counselling Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Fiduciary Counselling Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,401,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,497,000 after acquiring an additional 775,040 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 38.7% in the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 4,241,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,855,000 after buying an additional 1,183,197 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,119,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,217,000 after buying an additional 122,376 shares in the last quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $596,934,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.5% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,259,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,186,000 after buying an additional 247,539 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

VOO traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $358.36. 60,066 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,320,939. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $200.55 and a twelve month high of $359.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $346.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $324.57.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.