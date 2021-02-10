Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Sells 778 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,006 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 778 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 3.7% of Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dash Acquisitions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,361,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 463,626 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $61,519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 54,277 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,711,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,378,000. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its position in Apple by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 61,197 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,120,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AAPL. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective (up from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.61.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $136.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $145.09. The company has a market cap of $2.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.55.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

