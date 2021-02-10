FIH Mobile (OTCMKTS:FXCNY) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.49

FIH Mobile Limited (OTCMKTS:FXCNY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.49 and traded as high as $2.98. FIH Mobile shares last traded at $2.98, with a volume of 305 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.49.

FIH Mobile Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FXCNY)

FIH Mobile Limited, an investment holding company, provides integrated manufacturing services for the handset industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asia, Europe, and America. The company manufactures, distributes, and trades handsets and communication products, as well as offers repair services.

