Financial Comparison: Sigma Designs (OTCMKTS:SIGM) vs. Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)

Sigma Designs (OTCMKTS:SIGM) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sigma Designs and Advanced Micro Devices’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sigma Designs $65.90 million N/A -$120.04 million N/A N/A Advanced Micro Devices $6.73 billion 16.36 $341.00 million $0.48 189.40

Advanced Micro Devices has higher revenue and earnings than Sigma Designs.

Volatility and Risk

Sigma Designs has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advanced Micro Devices has a beta of 2.29, indicating that its stock price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sigma Designs and Advanced Micro Devices’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sigma Designs N/A N/A N/A Advanced Micro Devices 10.17% 33.04% 16.89%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Sigma Designs and Advanced Micro Devices, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sigma Designs 0 0 0 0 N/A Advanced Micro Devices 2 8 22 0 2.63

Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus price target of $87.47, suggesting a potential downside of 3.79%. Given Advanced Micro Devices’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Advanced Micro Devices is more favorable than Sigma Designs.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.0% of Advanced Micro Devices shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Sigma Designs shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Advanced Micro Devices shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Advanced Micro Devices beats Sigma Designs on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sigma Designs Company Profile

Sigma Designs, Inc., an integrated system-on-chip solutions provider, provides intelligent platforms for use in the home entertainment, and home and industrial control appliances. The company offers mobile Internet of Things solutions used primarily for tracking applications, such as small tags that can be attached to track pets, keys, children, luggage, and vehicles. It also offers legacy products; and software development kits and engineering support services for hardware and software. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales force, manufacturer representatives, distributors, and resellers to end-product manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, and original design manufacturers in Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. Sigma Designs, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles. The company provides x86 microprocessors for desktop PCs under the AMD Ryzen, AMD Ryzen PRO, Ryzen, Threadripper, AMD A-Series, AMD FX, AMD Athlon, AMD Athlon PRO, and AMD Pro A-Series processors brands; microprocessors for notebook and 2-in-1s under the AMD Ryzen processors with Radeon Vega GPUs, AMD A-Series, AMD Athlon, AMD Ryzen PRO, and AMD Pro A-Series processors brands; microprocessors for servers under the AMD EPYC and AMD Opteron brands; and chipsets under the AMD trademark. It also offers discrete GPUs for desktop and notebook PCs under the AMD Radeon graphics and AMD Embedded Radeon brands; professional graphics products under the AMD Radeon Pro and AMD FirePro graphics brands; and Radeon Instinct accelerators for servers. In addition, the company provides embedded processor solutions for interactive digital signage, casino gaming, and medical imaging under the AMD Opteron, AMD Athlon, AMD Geode, AMD Ryzen, AMD EPYC, AMD R-Series, and G-Series processors brands; and customer-specific solutions based on AMD CPU, GPU, and multi-media technologies, as well as semi-custom SoC products. It serves original equipment and design manufacturers, datacenters, original design manufacturers, system integrators, independent distributors, online retailers, and add-in-board manufacturers through its direct sales force, independent distributors, and sales representatives. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

