Financial Comparison: Synovics Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:SYVC) versus Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC)

Synovics Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:SYVC) and Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Synovics Pharmaceuticals and Canopy Growth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synovics Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A Canopy Growth -312.84% -13.11% -9.66%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Synovics Pharmaceuticals and Canopy Growth, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synovics Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Canopy Growth 4 10 4 1 2.11

Canopy Growth has a consensus price target of $35.79, suggesting a potential downside of 31.57%. Given Canopy Growth’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Canopy Growth is more favorable than Synovics Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.2% of Canopy Growth shares are owned by institutional investors. 52.2% of Synovics Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Canopy Growth shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Synovics Pharmaceuticals and Canopy Growth’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synovics Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Canopy Growth $297.34 million 65.89 -$993.37 million $1.32 39.62

Synovics Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Canopy Growth.

Summary

Canopy Growth beats Synovics Pharmaceuticals on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Synovics Pharmaceuticals

Synovics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical and dietary supplement products. Its over-the-counter product categories include analgesics, cough and cold tablets, antihistamines, and laxatives and antacids. The company was founded on December 22, 1990 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers. The company's products include dried cannabis flowers, oils and concentrates, and softgel capsules. It offers its products under the Tweed, Quatreau, Deep Space, Spectrum Therapeutics, First & Free, TWD, This Works, BioSteel, DNA Genetics CraftGrow, Tokyo Smoke, DOJA, Van der Pop, and Bean & Bud brands. The company also provides growth capital and a strategic support platform that pursues investment opportunities in the global cannabis sector. Canopy Growth Corporation has a clinical research partnership with NEEKA Health Canada and NHL Alumni Association to examine the efficacy of CBD-based therapies as part of the mitigation of persistent post-concussion symptoms. As of February 14, 2020, it operated 28 cannabis retail stores under the Tweed or Tokyo Smoke name. The company was formerly known as Tweed Marijuana Inc. and changed its name to Canopy Growth Corporation in September 2015. Canopy Growth Corporation is headquartered in Smiths Falls, Canada.

