FinServ Acquisition (NASDAQ:FSRV) Trading 9.2% Higher

FinServ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FSRV) traded up 9.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.07 and last traded at $18.07. 963,677 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 1,225,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of FinServ Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of FinServ Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $500,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of FinServ Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,375,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of FinServ Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,471,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of FinServ Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,493,000.

FinServ Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:FSRV)

Finserv Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York.

