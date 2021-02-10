FinVolution Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:FINV)

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 2,499 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,273% compared to the average daily volume of 182 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FINV. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of FinVolution Group by 448.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 10,965 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Wealth Architects LLC increased its position in shares of FinVolution Group by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 19,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,323 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of FinVolution Group by 114.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of FinVolution Group by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. 8.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FINV traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.44. 35,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 954,113. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.23 and its 200 day moving average is $2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.99. FinVolution Group has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $4.59.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The firm had revenue of $264.13 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of FinVolution Group from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

About FinVolution Group

FinVolution Group, an investment holding company, operates in the online consumer finance industry in the People's Republic of China. It operates a fintech platform that connects underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The company's platform provides standard and other loan products.

