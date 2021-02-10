First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $20.73

Shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.73 and traded as high as $21.99. First Foundation shares last traded at $21.92, with a volume of 80,735 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FFWM. Raymond James lifted their target price on First Foundation from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet raised First Foundation from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Foundation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on First Foundation from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

Get First Foundation alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $978.20 million, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.14.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. First Foundation had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 25.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Foundation Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from First Foundation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. First Foundation’s payout ratio is presently 28.80%.

In related news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $473,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mitchell M. Rosenberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $195,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,715 shares of company stock valued at $965,799 in the last three months. 13.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFWM. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in First Foundation by 531.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 7,515 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in First Foundation by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in First Foundation in the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in First Foundation by 21.5% in the third quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Foundation in the third quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Company Profile (NASDAQ:FFWM)

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking, and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.