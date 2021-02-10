First Interstate Bank Has $3.76 Million Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

First Interstate Bank trimmed its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,746 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Facebook by 1.2% in the third quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 36,931 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,672,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 44,249 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,589,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Facebook by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,737 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 16.1% in the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FB traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $269.15. 331,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,692,664. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $265.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.60. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $304.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $766.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.61, for a total value of $11,259,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.53, for a total value of $82,314.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,668.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,466,707 shares of company stock worth $398,360,824. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.41.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

