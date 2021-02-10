First Interstate Bank Sells 454 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

First Interstate Bank decreased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,184 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 19.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,770 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $22,579,000 after buying an additional 14,406 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,344 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in FedEx by 378.4% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 421 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $344,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FDX traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $258.81. The company had a trading volume of 38,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,879,646. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.84. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $88.69 and a 52 week high of $305.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.82. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FDX. Wolfe Research lowered FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays raised shares of FedEx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $240.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $356.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $325.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.00.

In related news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

