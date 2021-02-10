First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Stephens

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $19.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FMBI. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of First Midwest Bancorp from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.92.

Shares of FMBI stock opened at $18.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.97. First Midwest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $21.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.27.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 6.02%. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Midwest Bancorp will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other First Midwest Bancorp news, EVP Kevin P. Geoghegan bought 1,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.33 per share, with a total value of $25,003.23. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,603 shares in the company, valued at $147,213.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FMBI. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,426,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,841,000 after buying an additional 998,388 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,642,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,073,000 after buying an additional 531,909 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,312,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,815,000 after buying an additional 279,840 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in First Midwest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,914,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 380,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,097,000 after acquiring an additional 124,660 shares in the last quarter. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

