First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $55.89

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $55.89 and traded as high as $62.25. First Savings Financial Group shares last traded at $61.61, with a volume of 2,592 shares traded.

Separately, Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of First Savings Financial Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.26 million, a PE ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.87.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The bank reported $4.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by ($0.97). First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $59.92 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 40.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 3,216 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 587.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Savings Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 45.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:FSFG)

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for First Savings Bank in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

