First Trust Advisors LP Cuts Position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 258,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 50,435 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.65% of Everest Re Group worth $60,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in Everest Re Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 63,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Everest Re Group by 7.0% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 28,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $218.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $245.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Everest Re Group from $260.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.08.

Shares of NYSE:RE opened at $233.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $157.32 and a one year high of $294.31. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.09). Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 7.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

