First Trust Advisors LP Cuts Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,722,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 26,771 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.71% of NiSource worth $62,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of NiSource in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of NiSource in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in NiSource in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of NiSource from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays upgraded NiSource from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NiSource currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.90.

Shares of NI stock opened at $22.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.05. NiSource Inc. has a one year low of $19.56 and a one year high of $30.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.64%.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

