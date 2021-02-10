First Trust Advisors LP Has $59.22 Million Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,060,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,880 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.76% of Comerica worth $59,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Comerica during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Comerica by 1,276.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 23.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comerica alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on CMA. Compass Point cut shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Comerica from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Comerica from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Comerica from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Comerica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comerica has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.71.

NYSE:CMA opened at $62.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.67. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $24.28 and a fifty-two week high of $66.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.05.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $288,933.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $80,535.00. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comerica Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Story: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.