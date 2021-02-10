First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Stock Holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 675,223 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 71,647 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 1.34% of IDACORP worth $64,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IDA. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP purchased a new position in IDACORP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,025,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of IDACORP by 827.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 315,569 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,214,000 after purchasing an additional 281,559 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 51.8% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 601,949 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,095,000 after purchasing an additional 205,305 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,289,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in IDACORP by 233.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,940 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,139,000 after buying an additional 106,363 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

IDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered IDACORP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised IDACORP from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.20.

Shares of NYSE:IDA opened at $86.57 on Wednesday. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.05 and a 52 week high of $113.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.53. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.61%.

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in three coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

