First Trust Advisors LP Sells 103,745 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,023,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 103,745 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 1.02% of Sonoco Products worth $60,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Sonoco Products during the third quarter worth $40,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

SON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Sonoco Products from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America lowered Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Sonoco Products in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.90.

SON stock opened at $60.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $37.30 and a 1-year high of $62.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83.

In other news, VP John M. Florence sold 701 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $42,543.69. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,381.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

