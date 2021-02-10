First Trust Advisors LP Sells 92,870 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 471,292 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 92,870 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.14% of TE Connectivity worth $57,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Conning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 5,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 10,652 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet raised TE Connectivity from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.79.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $128.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.62 billion, a PE ratio of -178.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $131.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.18. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

In other news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 23,900 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $2,673,454.00. Also, SVP Tim Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $610,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,801,202.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 173,688 shares of company stock worth $21,029,106. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

