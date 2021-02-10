First Trust Advisors LP Trims Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,871 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.13% of Align Technology worth $56,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALGN. Conning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Align Technology by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Align Technology by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 4,993 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

ALGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $472.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $563.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Align Technology from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $481.71.

In other Align Technology news, Director Andrea Lynn Saia sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.92, for a total transaction of $1,177,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director George J. Morrow sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $624.60, for a total value of $9,369,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,664,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $615.00 on Wednesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.88 and a 52-week high of $634.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $549.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $423.05. The company has a market capitalization of $48.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.47. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The firm had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

