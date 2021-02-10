First Trust Advisors LP Trims Stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 837,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,236 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.34% of Ameren worth $65,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Ameren during the fourth quarter valued at $81,456,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 23,929.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,014,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,769 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Ameren by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,117,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,285,000 after acquiring an additional 529,345 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ameren by 31.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,151,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,073,000 after acquiring an additional 277,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Ameren by 6,711.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 254,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,155,000 after purchasing an additional 251,127 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameren alerts:

In related news, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,300 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $491,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

AEE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised Ameren from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ameren from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.14.

AEE stock opened at $73.26 on Wednesday. Ameren Co. has a 1-year low of $58.74 and a 1-year high of $87.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Article: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.