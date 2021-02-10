First Trust Emerging Markets Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNEM) Shares Up 0.8%

First Trust Emerging Markets Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNEM)’s share price shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $48.31 and last traded at $48.31. 373 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 1,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.95.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.52.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Equity Select ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNEM) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 7.17% of First Trust Emerging Markets Equity Select ETF worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Equity Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Equity Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.