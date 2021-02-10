First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXH) Hits New 12-Month High at $113.75

First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXH) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $113.75 and last traded at $111.94, with a volume of 50 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $112.44.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.94 and its 200-day moving average is $100.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 1.8% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 11.4% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its position in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 5,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period.

The First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, before fees and expenses, of an equity index called the StrataQuant Health Care Index. The StrataQuant Health Care Index is an index developed, maintained and sponsored by the NYSE Group, Inc or its affiliates (NYSE), which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

