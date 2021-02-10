First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FLN) Stock Price Up 0.9%

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FLN)’s share price rose 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.25 and last traded at $19.10. Approximately 3,359 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 10,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.93.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.02.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.