First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDL) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $28.11

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDL)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.11 and traded as high as $30.63. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund shares last traded at $30.57, with a volume of 166,108 shares.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.11.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 132,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 47,603 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 228,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 9,947 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 29,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 5,491 shares during the period.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

