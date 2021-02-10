First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) Sets New 1-Year High at $90.00

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $90.00 and last traded at $89.28, with a volume of 2658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.17.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.41 and a 200-day moving average of $63.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth $1,014,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 120.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 737,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,761,000 after acquiring an additional 402,395 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth $5,754,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth $512,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index (the Index) (formerly NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S.

