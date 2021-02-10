First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Hits New 12-Month High at $135.43

Posted by on Feb 10th, 2021


Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $135.43 and last traded at $135.40, with a volume of 765 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $133.97.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.28.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,398,000. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 8,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 16,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,600,000 after buying an additional 25,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 224,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,579,000 after buying an additional 17,175 shares during the period.

About First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

