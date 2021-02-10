First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Hits New 12-Month High at $135.43

Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $135.43 and last traded at $135.40, with a volume of 765 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $133.97.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.28.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,398,000. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 8,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 16,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,600,000 after buying an additional 25,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 224,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,579,000 after buying an additional 17,175 shares during the period.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

