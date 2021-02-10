FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) PT Raised to $160.00

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) had its price target lifted by analysts at Raymond James from $155.00 to $160.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 4.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FirstService from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of FirstService from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of FirstService from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.86.

FSV traded up $2.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $153.71. 3,067 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,586. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.53 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.79 and a 200 day moving average of $131.39. FirstService has a 12-month low of $57.38 and a 12-month high of $152.89.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. FirstService had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $775.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.46 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that FirstService will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Korea Investment CORP bought a new stake in shares of FirstService in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,463,000. AltraVue Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstService by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 30,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,164,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 881.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,326,000 after buying an additional 54,680 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstService in the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstService in the fourth quarter worth approximately $342,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

