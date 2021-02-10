Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,044 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $37,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 3.0% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Grace Capital grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.0% in the third quarter. Grace Capital now owns 4,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 3.9% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Shares of FISV stock opened at $113.45 on Wednesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.50 and a 12-month high of $124.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.01. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to buyback 60,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Fiserv news, Director Alison Davis sold 2,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.23, for a total transaction of $236,798.79. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,469.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.18, for a total transaction of $2,303,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 270,360 shares in the company, valued at $31,140,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,199,273 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,913,033 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.66.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.