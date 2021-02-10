Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Prio Wealth Limited Partnership

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership reduced its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,447 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $11,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,237,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,928,000 after purchasing an additional 84,257 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fiserv by 45.1% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Fiserv by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 173,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,730,000 after acquiring an additional 74,468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FISV shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Fiserv from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.66.

Shares of FISV stock traded down $2.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.46. 235,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,903,674. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.06 billion, a PE ratio of 86.49, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.50 and a twelve month high of $124.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.01. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to buyback 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Fiserv news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.18, for a total transaction of $2,303,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 270,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,140,064.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alison Davis sold 2,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.23, for a total value of $236,798.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,988 shares in the company, valued at $912,469.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,199,273 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,913,033 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

