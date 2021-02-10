Fisher Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,393,871 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,026,766 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 3.9% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.31% of Microsoft worth $5,203,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tatro Capital LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.63.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $243.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.38, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $225.15 and its 200 day moving average is $215.60. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $132.52 and a 52 week high of $245.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Read More: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.