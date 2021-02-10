Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $26.48. Flanigan’s Enterprises shares last traded at $26.48, with a volume of 3,550 shares.

The company has a market cap of $49.25 million, a P/E ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $28.25 million during the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 1.41%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Flanigan’s Enterprises stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the quarter. FMR LLC owned about 8.12% of Flanigan’s Enterprises worth $3,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 16.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL)

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. It operates through Package Stores and Restaurants segments. The company operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food service.

