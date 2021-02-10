Fletcher Building (OTCMKTS:FCREY) Stock Price Up 17.9%

Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FCREY)’s stock price rose 17.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.63 and last traded at $9.63. Approximately 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.17.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fletcher Building from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.15 and a 200 day moving average of $6.37.

Fletcher Building Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building products in New Zealand, Australia, North America, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Building Products, Distribution, Steel, Concrete, Residential and Development, Construction, and Australia segments.

