FLIP Price Tops $0.0044 on Exchanges (FLP)

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 10th. During the last seven days, FLIP has traded up 13.6% against the U.S. dollar. One FLIP token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FLIP has a market cap of $247,656.72 and approximately $46.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00059257 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $518.90 or 0.01150741 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00055626 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00006350 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00031143 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,506.62 or 0.05558841 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00020002 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002220 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00045566 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00032834 BTC.

FLIP Profile

FLIP (FLP) is a token. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. The official website for FLIP is fliptoken.gameflip.com . FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip . The official message board for FLIP is medium.com/@fliptoken

FLIP Token Trading

FLIP can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLIP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

