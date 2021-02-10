Flit Token (FLT) Trading Down 8.2% Over Last Week

Flit Token (CURRENCY:FLT) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. One Flit Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Flit Token has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar. Flit Token has a total market cap of $2,648.24 and approximately $19.00 worth of Flit Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.92 or 0.00400546 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00045808 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,986.77 or 0.99597442 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00033793 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.65 or 0.00087779 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001472 BTC.

Flit Token Token Profile

Flit Token (FLT) is a PoS/PoW/PoT token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2014. Flit Token’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,350,000,000 tokens. Flit Token’s official Twitter account is @fluttercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Flit Token’s official message board is medium.com/@flittoken . Flit Token’s official website is flittoken.com

Flit Token Token Trading

Flit Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flit Token directly using US dollars.

