Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) Shares Up 8.9%

Shares of Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK) shot up 8.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.48 and last traded at $2.44. 1,732,657 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 133% from the average session volume of 742,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.24.

The firm has a market cap of $178.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.23.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $12.74 million during the quarter. Flotek Industries had a negative return on equity of 36.31% and a negative net margin of 261.44%.

In other Flotek Industries news, Director Harshavardhan V. Agadi purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.07 per share, with a total value of $82,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Flotek Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Flotek Industries by 5,586.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 96,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 94,968 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Flotek Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Flotek Industries by 6,688.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 26,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Flotek Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 29.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK)

Flotek Industries, Inc provides chemistry and services to the oil and gas industries in the United States and internationally. The company designs, develops, manufactures, packs, markets, distributes, and delivers reservoir-centric fluid systems, including specialty and conventional chemistries for use in oil and gas well drilling, cementing, completion, remediation, and stimulation activities, as well as use in enhanced and improved oil recovery markets under the Complex nano-Fluid, Pressure reducing Fluids, and MicroSolv brand names.

