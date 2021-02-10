Flow (Dapper Labs) (FLOW) Achieves Market Cap of $258.75 Million

Flow (Dapper Labs) (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. During the last week, Flow (Dapper Labs) has traded up 18.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Flow (Dapper Labs) coin can now be bought for about $11.10 or 0.00024920 BTC on popular exchanges. Flow (Dapper Labs) has a market cap of $258.75 million and approximately $18.67 million worth of Flow (Dapper Labs) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Flow (Dapper Labs) alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00059967 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $505.79 or 0.01135071 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00054839 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006209 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00029725 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,476.91 or 0.05558550 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00017596 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002246 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00045129 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00032157 BTC.

Flow (Dapper Labs) Coin Profile

Flow (Dapper Labs) (CRYPTO:FLOW) is a coin. Flow (Dapper Labs)’s total supply is 1,338,178,865 coins and its circulating supply is 23,301,002 coins. Flow (Dapper Labs)’s official Twitter account is @FlowProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “FLOW features non-dilutive transactionless inflation, automatically increasing the balance of each holder daily without the need for a single transaction. This method of inflation allows for the token to be applied to modern DeFi use cases without diluting the token holders. The protocol gradually decreases inflation over time and ends with a capped supply, making FLOW an ideal store of value and a hedge against BTC. Designed for De-Fi:FLOW can help diversify collateral by being combined with digital assets that fill other roles such as ETH (Protocol) and AMPL (Elastic Supply). FLOW does not need to be staked or locked into a contract to receive inflation, therefore it can be applied to the full range of DeFi applications while still achieving its distribution target. “

Buying and Selling Flow (Dapper Labs)

Flow (Dapper Labs) can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow (Dapper Labs) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flow (Dapper Labs) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flow (Dapper Labs) using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Flow (Dapper Labs) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flow (Dapper Labs) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.