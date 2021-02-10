Flower One (OTCMKTS:FLOOF) Stock Price Up 15.6%

Flower One Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLOOF)’s stock price rose 15.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.32 and last traded at $0.31. Approximately 2,371,589 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,260,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.19.

About Flower One (OTCMKTS:FLOOF)

Flower One Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, cultivates and produces cannabis for the recreational and medical cannabis markets in Nevada. It owns and operates 400,000 square-foot greenhouse for the cultivation of marijuana and 55,000 square-foot production facility in Nevada; and 25,000 square-foot indoor cultivation and a commercial kitchen in Las Vegas.

