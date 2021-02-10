Flputnam Investment Management Co. Acquires 1,488 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 2.6% of Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $56,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 623 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 1,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 153 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,075.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,822.35 and its 200-day moving average is $1,662.20. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $2,115.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $15.35 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,060.00 to $2,353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,033.40.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

