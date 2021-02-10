Flputnam Investment Management Co. Sells 8,139 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. trimmed its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 64.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,139 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 44.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,010,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,473,016,000 after buying an additional 1,538,738 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,418,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,002,544,000 after buying an additional 1,431,788 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 10.0% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 7,636,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,244,930,000 after buying an additional 696,828 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 15.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,827,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,419,240,000 after buying an additional 636,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 257.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 769,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $226,088,000 after buying an additional 554,360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.55.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $266.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $721.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $169.95 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.62.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $19.25. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $18.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

