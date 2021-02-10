FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Bought by Braun Stacey Associates Inc.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,391 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. owned about 0.12% of FMC worth $17,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its position in FMC by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 3,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of FMC by 1.4% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of FMC by 83.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FMC by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd raised its position in shares of FMC by 7.2% in the third quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

NYSE:FMC traded down $8.57 on Wednesday, hitting $107.79. The stock had a trading volume of 33,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,981. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.13. FMC Co. has a 1-year low of $56.77 and a 1-year high of $123.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). FMC had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.81%. As a group, analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.53%.

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $86,860.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,319.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eduardo E. Cordeiro sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total transaction of $668,587.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,826 shares in the company, valued at $2,713,098.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,091 shares of company stock worth $842,309. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

FMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of FMC from $120.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Rowe upped their price objective on shares of FMC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of FMC from $145.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of FMC in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of FMC from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.41.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.