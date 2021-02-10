FMC (NYSE:FMC) Stock Price Down 7.3%

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)’s stock price traded down 7.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $106.15 and last traded at $107.90. 2,357,900 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 170% from the average session volume of 873,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.36.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FMC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on FMC in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on FMC from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Rowe increased their price target on FMC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on FMC from $120.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. FMC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.41.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.13. The company has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). FMC had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 10.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 31.53%.

In other news, Director Eduardo E. Cordeiro sold 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total transaction of $668,587.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,826 shares in the company, valued at $2,713,098.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $86,860.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,319.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,091 shares of company stock worth $842,309. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FMC. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FMC in the 3rd quarter valued at $525,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in FMC by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in FMC by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FMC in the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in FMC by 15.0% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FMC (NYSE:FMC)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

