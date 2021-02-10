Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) Stock Price Up 7.3%

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) rose 7.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.14 and last traded at $11.32. Approximately 12,518,389 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 15,633,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.55.

FRSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Aegis upped their price objective on shares of Foresight Autonomous from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Foresight Autonomous in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $710.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.17 and a beta of 2.96.

Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03).

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRSX. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Foresight Autonomous in the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD raised its position in shares of Foresight Autonomous by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 342,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 14,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Foresight Autonomous by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., a technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes sensor systems for the automotive industry. The company develops in-line-of-sight vision systems and beyond-line-of-site cellular-based applications. It offers QuadSight system, a quad-camera multi-spectral vision system for the semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicle market; V2X (vehicle-to-everything), an accident prevention solution based on real-time multi-agents positioning algorithms that enables communication between vehicles, infrastructure, grid, home, and network; and Eye-Net, a software-based cellular V2X solution to provide real-time pre-collision alerts to vulnerable road users and vehicles by using smartphones.

