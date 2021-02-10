Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Acquires 12,916 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,916 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in MetLife were worth $8,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MetLife in the third quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in MetLife in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $389,352.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,378.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $54.42 on Wednesday. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $54.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.19 and its 200 day moving average is $42.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $20.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 11th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. MetLife presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.27.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

