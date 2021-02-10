Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Buys 102,728 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 652.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,728 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Unilever were worth $7,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of UL opened at $54.48 on Wednesday. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $44.06 and a 12-month high of $63.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.15. The stock has a market cap of $63.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.5139 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

