Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Cuts Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 61.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,260 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 212,996 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.10% of Quanta Services worth $9,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 52,413 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $397,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 351,957 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,348,000 after purchasing an additional 19,025 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 53,546 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,751,000. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

PWR opened at $77.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.69. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.77 and a 1 year high of $79.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.87%.

PWR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $55.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. DA Davidson cut shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.42.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

