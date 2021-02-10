Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Decreases Stock Holdings in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH reduced its stake in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 208,376 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 39,042 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.07% of Nuance Communications worth $9,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Nuance Communications by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 107,743 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Nuance Communications by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 687,431 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,309,000 after buying an additional 31,992 shares during the last quarter. Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ raised its stake in Nuance Communications by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ now owns 71,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NUAN opened at $49.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 491.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.23. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.51 and a 1 year high of $51.62.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $345.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.18 million. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nuance Communications news, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 117,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total transaction of $4,914,809.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 753,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,402,178.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel David Tempesta sold 102,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $4,284,022.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 531,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,139,957.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 285,180 shares of company stock valued at $11,905,712. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on NUAN. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim raised Nuance Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Nuance Communications from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.86.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

Read More: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.