Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Grows Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,622 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Target were worth $8,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Argus raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. MKM Partners raised Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.48.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total value of $206,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT opened at $194.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $90.17 and a 12 month high of $199.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $185.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.04. The firm has a market cap of $97.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $22.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.57%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

