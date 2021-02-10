Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $7.82 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH reduced its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,536 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,503 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 959 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $204.65 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $207.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.36. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.08 and a fifty-two week high of $221.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. Research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

Several research analysts have commented on UNP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.38.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

